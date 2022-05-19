Brokerages Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.15). Intrusion reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Intrusion.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 261.11% and a negative return on equity of 379.40%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Intrusion from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Intrusion from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTZ. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intrusion by 16.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 663,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,650,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intrusion by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 455,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 21,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,005 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intrusion by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 104,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.30. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $18.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

