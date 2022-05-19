Brokerages Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for ironSource’s earnings. ironSource reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. ironSource had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on IS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ironSource from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of IS stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.88. 361,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,520,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. ironSource has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in ironSource by 117.3% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,477,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,487 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ironSource by 164.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 45,973 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ironSource by 115.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in ironSource by 142.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 5,663,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,186,000 after buying an additional 3,325,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in ironSource by 1,118.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 216,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 198,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

