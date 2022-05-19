Brokerages Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Post -$0.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.80). Merus reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.53) to ($1.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 29.02% and a negative net margin of 143.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.39 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

Merus stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 209,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,817. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.53 million, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,617,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Merus by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,971 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $24,912,000. Commodore Capital LP lifted its position in Merus by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after purchasing an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Merus during the first quarter valued at $16,630,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $17,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.