Brokerages Expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) to report $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. Noodles & Company posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

NDLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Noodles & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Company from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Jones bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 7.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Noodles & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $262.18 million, a PE ratio of -285.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

