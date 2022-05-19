Brokerages Expect Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) to Announce -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold also reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seabridge Gold.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. 31.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seabridge Gold stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,116. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,448.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. Seabridge Gold has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $22.22.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

