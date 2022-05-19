Brokerages Set DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target at $18.95

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

DRIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRIO. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of DarioHealth by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DarioHealth by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after buying an additional 304,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRIO opened at $6.45 on Monday. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.22. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 311.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

