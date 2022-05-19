Brokerages Set Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR) Target Price at $8.60

Shares of Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMFR. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sema4 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone bought 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at $107,356,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $48,006.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,099 shares of company stock valued at $79,156 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sema4 by 92.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sema4 in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Sema4 by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Sema4 in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of SMFR stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. Sema4 has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03.

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sema4 will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

