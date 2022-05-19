Brokers Issue Forecasts for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.74) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.87). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.90) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.19) EPS.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.47.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.83) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.31) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $230,000.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.