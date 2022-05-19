Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.00) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashford Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.49. The firm has a market cap of $191.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 25.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

