Brokers Issue Forecasts for ContraFect Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFRX)

ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of ContraFect in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.34).

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.20).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ContraFect in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $3.16 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $124.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

