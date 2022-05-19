Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Home Depot in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.05. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s FY2025 earnings at $18.64 EPS.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.91.

HD stock opened at $285.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.77. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $280.63 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The firm has a market cap of $294.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after acquiring an additional 180,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,325,629,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

