Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vaxart, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vaxart in a report released on Tuesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.85).

Get Vaxart alerts:

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 16,892.57% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

VXRT stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.