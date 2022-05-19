Brokers Offer Predictions for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.44 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

In other news, CEO John Temperato acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.56 per share, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $50,141.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 292.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 80,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,566,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on treatments for people with rare digestive diseases, gastrointestinal conditions with unmet needs, and debilitating disorders. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial for treatment of multi-system inflammatory syndrome; and Vurolenatide, a long-acting injectable glucagon-like-peptide-1 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat short bowel syndrome.

