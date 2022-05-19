Brokers Offer Predictions for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.08.

Protalix BioTherapeutics ( NYSEAMERICAN:PLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3,723,538.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,769 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $339,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 107,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Protalix BioTherapeutics news, CEO Dror Bashan purchased 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

