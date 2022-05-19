Brokers Set Expectations for Atlanticus Holdings Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Atlanticus in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. B. Riley also issued estimates for Atlanticus’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

ATLC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Atlanticus from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLC opened at $35.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $520.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.63. Atlanticus has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.12.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.23). Atlanticus had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 21.47%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Atlanticus by 15.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atlanticus by 223.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 475.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

