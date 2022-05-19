Brokers Set Expectations for K92 Mining Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Desjardins also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.55 million.

KNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$8.75 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of K92 Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on K92 Mining from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.29.

Shares of KNT opened at C$8.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.18. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$5.75 and a twelve month high of C$10.52.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

