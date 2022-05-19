Brokers Set Expectations for Skeena Resources Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Skeena Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.
Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.
About Skeena Resources (Get Rating)
Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.
