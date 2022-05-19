Brokers Set Expectations for Skeena Resources Limited’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Skeena Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Skeena Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at C$10.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.41. The firm has a market cap of C$711.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Skeena Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.90 and a 12-month high of C$17.11.

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

