Brokers Set Expectations for Thor Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, May 17th. Northcoast Research analyst R. Department anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.54 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on THO. StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

Shares of THO opened at $74.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.82. Thor Industries has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.53 per share, with a total value of $805,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,612.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,413,824 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $664,603,000 after buying an additional 209,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,235,000 after purchasing an additional 173,556 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,600,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,932,000 after purchasing an additional 75,360 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,515,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,305,000 after buying an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

