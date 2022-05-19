Brunswick’s (BC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Northcoast Research

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Northcoast Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

Get Brunswick alerts:

NYSE:BC opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $108.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.60.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.