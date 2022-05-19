Brunswick’s (BC) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.86.

Shares of BC stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $108.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.47 and its 200 day moving average is $90.60.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Brunswick by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 45.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Brunswick by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

