BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 220 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.77) to GBX 220 ($2.71) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered BT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BT Group from GBX 255 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.33) in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 240 ($2.96) in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

OTCMKTS BTGOF remained flat at $$2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,058. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers landline, mobile, broadband, and TV services under the BT, EE, and Plusnet brands.

