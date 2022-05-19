Buckle (BKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Buckle to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $380.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.90 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 19.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Buckle to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BKE opened at $30.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.02. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $29.90 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.18%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKE. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

