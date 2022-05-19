Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 43.83%. The business had revenue of $129.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $66,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,139.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $74,760.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,667,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,323,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 31,464 shares of company stock worth $503,252 and sold 23,048 shares worth $426,504. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1,044.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, International Franchising, and Commercial. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

