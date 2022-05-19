Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,280 ($28.11) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.30% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($23.92) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($24.16) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,234.17 ($27.54).
BRBY opened at GBX 1,580 ($19.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($27.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,615.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,769.71.
About Burberry Group
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.
