Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,280 ($28.11) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($23.92) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($24.16) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,234.17 ($27.54).

BRBY opened at GBX 1,580 ($19.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.16) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($27.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,615.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,769.71.

In other news, insider Matthew Key bought 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($19.49) per share, for a total transaction of £49,643.40 ($61,197.49). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,613 ($19.88) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($99,420.61).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

