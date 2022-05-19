Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,655.03.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.74) to GBX 2,280 ($28.11) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 1,850 ($22.81) in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,882 ($23.20) to GBX 1,836 ($22.63) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,280 ($28.11) in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

BURBY stock opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of $18.18 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

