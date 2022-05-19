Burberry Group’s (BRBY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,280 ($28.11) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.27) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($24.16) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,940 ($23.92) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,234.17 ($27.54).

Shares of LON:BRBY opened at GBX 1,580 ($19.48) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion and a PE ratio of 13.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,615.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,769.71. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,267 ($27.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.40 ($0.44) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Matthew Key bought 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($19.49) per share, with a total value of £49,643.40 ($61,197.49). Also, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($19.88) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($99,420.61).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

