Burlington Stores (BURL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BURL opened at $177.46 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $166.35 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.25.

A number of research firms have commented on BURL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $303.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

