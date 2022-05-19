Byron L. Boston Purchases 1,167 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $18,987.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
DX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 635,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,146. The stock has a market cap of $592.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $20.51.
Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.
DX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Dynex Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynex Capital (DX)
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- Can Nvidia Bounce Back
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.