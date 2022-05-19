Byron L. Boston Purchases 1,167 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Stock

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) CEO Byron L. Boston bought 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $18,987.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,987.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

DX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 635,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,146. The stock has a market cap of $592.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 159.69% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,502,000 after buying an additional 81,536 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 100,259 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 408,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,610,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

DX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on Dynex Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

