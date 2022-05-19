C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of C3.ai from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of AI opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.69. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $76.85.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $35,424.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278. 52.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

