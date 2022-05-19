C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on C3.ai from $34.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $96.00 to $59.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of AI traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.84. 21,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,666,084. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $76.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.12.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $69.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278 in the last 90 days. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

