Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cabaletta Bio Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DSG3-CAART, DSG3/1-CAART, MuSK-CAART and FVIII-CAART which are in clinical stage. Cabaletta Bio Inc. is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CABA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. Cabaletta Bio has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,944,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 524.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

