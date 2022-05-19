Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Alan Semple Sells 20,000 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,909.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $47.08 on Thursday. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.08.

Get Cactus alerts:

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cactus by 28.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cactus by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 471,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cactus by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,391,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,971,000 after acquiring an additional 188,004 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHD. Zacks Investment Research raised Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

About Cactus (Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.