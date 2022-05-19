Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Michael Y. Mcgovern Sells 9,925 Shares

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) Director Michael Y. Mcgovern sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $463,596.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,296.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WHD traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 612,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 2.03.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cactus by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cactus by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cactus by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cactus by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

