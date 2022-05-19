Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) VP Sells $960,000.00 in Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 107,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,192. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Steven Bender sold 9,119 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $466,528.04.

On Friday, March 11th, Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $493,495.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $64.18.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cactus by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cactus by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after purchasing an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cactus by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after purchasing an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Cactus by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after purchasing an additional 365,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Cactus by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on WHD. Bank of America lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

