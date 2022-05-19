CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Price Target Raised to €3.75 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €2.95 ($3.07) to €3.75 ($3.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CaixaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.54) to €4.20 ($4.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.66.

Shares of CAIXY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 204,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,156. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.01. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

