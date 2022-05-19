CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CAIXY shares. Citigroup raised CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CaixaBank from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.30 ($3.44) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised CaixaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CaixaBank from €2.65 ($2.76) to €2.95 ($3.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01. CaixaBank has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

