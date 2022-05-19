Calix (NYSE:CALX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $60.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

CALX stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,064. Calix has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $184.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Calix will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $499,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Calix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Calix by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Calix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in Calix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 12,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in Calix by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

