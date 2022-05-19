Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.45.

ELY stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Callaway Golf by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

