Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $981.80 million to $1.13 billion. Calumet Specialty Products Partners posted sales of $807.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will report full-year sales of $4.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Calumet Specialty Products Partners.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.82) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLMT shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 5,222,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,930,000 after purchasing an additional 72,785 shares during the period. Knott David M boosted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 13.1% in the third quarter. Knott David M now owns 3,567,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,219,000 after buying an additional 414,200 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1,788.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 792,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,621 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $13.29 on Thursday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.15.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

