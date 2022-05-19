Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.73 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.35. The firm has a market cap of $354.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMBM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research cut Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered Cambium Networks from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 15.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

