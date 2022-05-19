Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.28-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$300.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $315.73 million.Cambium Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $13.22 on Thursday. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $59.66. The firm has a market cap of $354.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Cambium Networks had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cambium Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barrington Research cut Cambium Networks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cambium Networks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,183,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 428.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 179,954 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $2,843,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cambium Networks by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 729,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cambium Networks by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

