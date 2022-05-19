Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.00 million-$73.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.54 million.Cambium Networks also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.70 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cambium Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cambium Networks from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.10.

CMBM opened at $13.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.35. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $12.53 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.69 million, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.42 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 568.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,843,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 33,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Cambium Networks during the first quarter worth about $5,183,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Cambium Networks by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for commercial and government network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and cloud-based network management software.

