Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target to $6.00

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BB. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BB opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $390,558.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,860 shares of company stock valued at $510,211. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.