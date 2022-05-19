Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.51–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.35 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.88 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.22.

Canada Goose stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Canada Goose by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 310,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

