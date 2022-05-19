Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of CAD1.60-1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of CAD1.30-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $19.01 on Thursday. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$67.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canada Goose has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the first quarter valued at $25,797,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 794.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 727,566 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $17,653,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

