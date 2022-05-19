Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Desjardins to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$62.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

Shares of CDPYF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.14. 161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.41. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $35.46 and a 1-year high of $50.47.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

