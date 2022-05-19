Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CM opened at $53.56 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $51.14 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.6335 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 44.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

