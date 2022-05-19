Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$3.68 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The business had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$69.03 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$66.05 and a 1-year high of C$83.75. The company has a market cap of C$62.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$150.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total transaction of C$1,177,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at C$384,815.40. Insiders sold a total of 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187 over the last ninety days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CM. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$184.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$163.46.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

