Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$86.50 to C$89.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

NYSE CM traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.48. The stock had a trading volume of 510,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $51.14 and a one year high of $66.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $938,627,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $478,882,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,519,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,990 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,348,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

