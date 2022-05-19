Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Citigroup

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $140.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNI. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $112.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.